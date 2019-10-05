Finance Minister to inaugurate tax practitioners day programme

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman is expected to inaugurate the National Tax Practitioners Day programme organised by Karnataka State Tax Practitioners’ Association (KSTPA), Bengaluru, and Dharwad District Tax Bar Association, in Dharwad on Saturday.

The Tax Practitioners Day event will be at Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade Kalakshetra at Sattur in Dharwad on Saturday at 10 a.m. while the Founders’ Day event, in memory of V.B. Hombal the founder of the KSTPA, will be held on Sunday.

According to KSTPA State president G. Narayanaswamy, apart from the Ms. Sitaraman, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, Karnataka minister Jagadish Shettar and others are expected to participate.

Central Tax Commissioner G. Narayanaswamy, Additional Commissioners of Commercial Tax e-governance and Policy and Law B.V. Muralikrishna and M.P. Raviprasad, respectively, Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Bengaluru, H.N. Srikanthmurthy, and others will be special invitees for the event.

Siddaramaiah, former CM, will be chief guest at the Founders’ Day event while former Minister H.K. Patil would be among the guests. Over 2,000 tax practitioners from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Delhi, Gujarat, Sikkim, Jammu & Kashmir, and others states will take part.