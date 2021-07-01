Finance Minister commends role of NGOs, industries in fight against COVID-19

Boeing India and SELCO Foundation set up 100-oxygenated bed facility at Yelahanka campus of Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. in Bengaluru

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday visited Boeing India and the SELCO Foundation-funded 100-oxygenated bed facility at Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. (KPCL), Yelahanka campus in Bengaluru.

Boeing India and SELCO Foundation have jointly funded the hospital. Doctors for You (DFY) provide the necessary staff and care, and KPCL has provided the required land to set up the hospital.

Mrs Sitharaman said, “It is commendable that industries and NGOs have collaborated with the government in our fight against COVID-19. Thanks to Boeing India, SELCO Foundation and Doctors for You (DFY) for building an oxygenated super-speciality COVID-19 care facility in the Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. (KPCL), campus in Yelahanka.”

The hospital was built in less than 20 days. Of the 100 oxygen beds, 10 beds are dedicated for ICU services and 20 beds for the High Dependency Units (HDU) ward.

The hospital would provide triage, donning and doffing, pharmacy, laboratory, rest areas, nurse stations and meeting rooms for medical staff. The DFY team would comprise specialist and generalist doctors, paramedics, and facility management staff.

Boeing’s funding would provide medical equipment, including CT scanners, ventilators, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, flow meters, and ambulances, according to a press release.

The event was attended by Minister for Health and Family Welfare K. Sudhakar and Department of Industries and Commerce Commissioner Gunjan Krishna.