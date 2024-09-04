Bengaluru: Finance firm staffer among four held for staging robbery to pocket ₹19,000

The Chickballapur police on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old staff of a private finance company for staging a robbery to pocket ₹19,000 he had collected from the company’s customers.

According to the police, Palani Muniratnam was addicted to online gambling and was caught in a debt trap. He hatched a robbery plan and roped in three friends from his hometown Chittoor promising a share of the money. Palani had shared travel details with his associates, who waited for him and colleague Mallesh to return with the cash bag near Gundlagurki village on August 21.

As per the plan, the accused identified as Palani Chandrashekhar, 29, tiles worker, Hari Rajamani, 31, carpenter, and Ishwar Babu, 24, wall painter, confronted Palani and Mallesh. While Mallesh escaped, the trio robbed the cash bag and sped away.

Palani later filed a complaint with the Chickballapur Rural police station. A team led by Inspector Manjunath M. suspected the role of Palani since he had time to escape but did not. Moreover, he changed his statement multiple times. A detailed probe led him to confess to the crime based on which the police arrested the trio and recovered the cash.

