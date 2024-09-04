GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru: Finance firm staffer among four held for staging robbery to pocket ₹19,000

Published - September 04, 2024 07:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Chickballapur police on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old staff of a private finance company for staging a robbery to pocket ₹19,000 he had collected from the company’s customers.

According to the police, Palani Muniratnam was addicted to online gambling and was caught in a debt trap. He hatched a robbery plan and roped in three friends from his hometown Chittoor promising a share of the money. Palani had shared travel details with his associates, who waited for him and colleague Mallesh to return with the cash bag near Gundlagurki village on August 21.

As per the plan, the accused identified as Palani Chandrashekhar, 29, tiles worker, Hari Rajamani, 31, carpenter, and Ishwar Babu, 24, wall painter, confronted Palani and Mallesh. While Mallesh escaped, the trio robbed the cash bag and sped away.

Palani later filed a complaint with the Chickballapur Rural police station. A team led by Inspector Manjunath M. suspected the role of Palani since he had time to escape but did not. Moreover, he changed his statement multiple times. A detailed probe led him to confess to the crime based on which the police arrested the trio and recovered the cash.

Published - September 04, 2024 07:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.