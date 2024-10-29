GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Finally, work begins to repair roads in Yadgir

This comes after a deluge of complaints from residents over pothole-ridden roads and several damaged stretches

Published - October 29, 2024 07:36 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
Pothole-filling work carried out on a stretch of road in Yadgir.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After a deluge of complaints from residents over pothole-ridden roads, the Yadgir City Municipal Council (CMC) has begun work to give a facelift to damaged roads within the municipal limits.

A majority of roads in the municipal limits barring the two highways, Kalaburagi to Gutti and Sindgi to Kodangal, that pass through the city, have been riddled with uncountable number of potholes owing to excess rainfall in the region.

The road on the Bhima bridge has been the worst affected and those who take the route, in fact, scold themselves for choosing such a bad road for their travel.

Following several complaints from the residents on the sorry state of the roads, the CMC has now initiated repair work.

“There have been many complaints often about the worst condition of the roads in the city. Using CMC grants, work has been taken up. And, over 75% of the work has already been completed. The remaining work will be completed shortly,” CMC president Lalita Anapur said.

The district administration and the CMC found themselves in an embarrassing situation when stand-up comedian Basavaraj Mamani, a resident of Yadgir, mooted the idea of citizens adopting damaged roads for repair with a few even responding to it positively.

“It is good that now the CMC itself is getting the roads repaired understanding the plight of the people who pay taxes,” Mr. Mamani said.

“The officers have already submitted a proposal for ₹1 crore for permanent repair of the road on the Bhima bridge. It will probably start in a week. Meanwhile, although work has been taken up to repair damaged parts, fresh rainfall has damaged it again,” Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela told The Hindu.

Despite being a district headquarters, Yadgir lacks good roads. Even district in-charge secretary Manoj Jain was in shock when he visited the city for a review meeting recently.

