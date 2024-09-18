Finally, film city to come up on 110 acres in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru

The long-awaited film city will come up on 110 acres at Immavu village in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district on a public-private partnership (PPP) model and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed officials to transfer the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board land to the Information and Publicity Department to develop the project.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday held a discussion on setting up the film city with members of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, film actors, and Kannada and Culture Department officials. He also told officials to identify 50 acres more for the expansion of the project in the second phase.

The expression of interest would be called to execute the film city project after the land is transferred to the department. Theatres, studio, multiplex, theme park, and hotels will come up in the film city.

In the Budget for 2015-16, the Chief Minister had said the film city would be established in the State. The Kannada film industry has been keen to see the project become a reality at the earliest as it is expected to boost film tourism and employment.

A delegation of film personalities recently met Mr. Siddaramaiah and apprised him of the status of the project. Director and producer Rajendra Singh Babu urged the Chief Minister to expedite the execution of the project. The project has already been delayed due to confusion over the location — whether it should be in Mysuru, Bengaluru or Ramanagara.

Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Mysuru district in-charge Minister, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy chairman Sadhu Kokila, and others attended the meeting.

