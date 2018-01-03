Finally, a chairman for State human rights body

After a five-year wait, the State government has zeroed in on D.H. Waghela, former Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka, as the chairperson of the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC).

Born in Rajkot in Gujarat, he has served in Karnataka, Odisha, and Mumbai, besides his home State. The post has been lying vacant ever since S.R. Nayak, KSHRC’s first chairperson, demitted office in 2012 after his five-year stint. Governor Vajubhai R. Vala appointed Meera C. Saksena, who was one of the two members, as acting chairperson. She stepped down on November 20, 2017, after completing term. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced the appointment after a meeting attended by Speaker K.B. Koliwad, Council Chairman D.H. Shankaramurthy, Opposition Leader Jagadish Shettar and Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Mr. Vala appoints chairperson and members on recommendations of the committee headed by the Chief Minister.