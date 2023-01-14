Finally, 24x7 water supply scheme implemented in Annigeri

January 14, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that the problems faced by people of Annigeri and surrounding areas would be resolved with the commissioning of 24x7 water supply project.

He was addressing a gathering after dedicating 1,750 million litre capacity tank spread over 76 acres and the 24x7 water supply project for Annigeri to the public, and inaugurating the programme to felicitate farmers who had parted with their farmlands for the project in Basapur village of Dharwad district on Friday.

Mr. Joshi said that after continuous and prolonged struggle, the Annigeri people were getting drinking water now.

Mr. Joshi said that because of excessive rains, the roads in the region had been damaged badly and they would be repaired soon. Another good news for the people of the region was that after prolonged struggle, the Union government had accorded permission to the Kalasa Bandura Nala Project and soon it would be implemented.

Minister for Urban Development B.A. Basavaraj said that the government was committed to quench the thirst of all the districts in Karnataka by drawing water from rivers to areas facing water problem.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar said that ‘Basapur Tank’ would be the lifeline of the region and every house of Annigeri would get drinking water through domestic connections. Mr. Shettar said that with the Centre permitting Kalasa Banduri Nala project, more water would flow into Malaprabha reservoir, which would ultimately benefit the farmers, he said.

Minister for Handloom, Textiles, Sugarcane Development and Sugar, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa recalled the tenure of Jagadish Shettar as Chief Minister when the permission was givenfor the drinking water project. Now, Annigeri town would have round-the-clock water supply like other major cities in the State, he said.

He said a sports park would be set up in Annigeri at a cost of ₹5 crore and 71 villages in Annigeri taluk would get water supply at doorstep. This apart six sugar mills and textile park would be set up and all the roads would be developed at a cost of ₹250 crore, he said.

President of Annigeri Town Municipal Council thanked the farmers who gave away their lands for the construction of the tank. The farmers were felicitated in the presence of Sri Shivakumar Swami of Annigeri Dasoha Mutt. MLCs S.V. Sankanur, Pradeep Shettar and others were present.