Final year students in a fix at Kuvempu University

Hassan

04 August 2021 19:28 IST

Delay in holding exams hinders their higher education prospects

The final year degree students of Kuvempu University, who have cleared the entrance tests to pursue higher education in institutes, are in a fix as the final semester exams are not yet over.

The higher education institutes have asked the students to join the course by the end of September 2021, while the university has scheduled the final semester exams in October. The university had to revise the time-table due to lockdown over COVID-19.

A student from Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district has been selected for an integrated PhD programme in chemical sciences at Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research. He cleared the entrance test and interview to secure the seat. The institute has asked him to join the course by the end of September. There are a few more such students worried about their admission.

Advertising

Advertising

When The Hindu contacted C.M. Thyagaraj, Registrar (Evaluation) of Kuvempu University, he said he was aware of the problem. The exams could not be conducted early as there were strict guidelines to be followed with regard to the duration of the course. “There are chances of courses going unrecognised if we do not conduct the course as per the guidelines. The university is committed to help the talented students who have secured seats in reputed institutes”, he said.

The Registrar said that the university would write to such institutes requesting them to allow the students join the course after the exams. “A couple of such students had met me. I have assured them that we would write to the institutes. The students can contact me in the university for the help”, he said.