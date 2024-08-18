GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Final year student sexually assaulted by biker in HSR layout

The accused on the bike approached her and offered to drop her home but allegedly took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her

Published - August 18, 2024 01:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old final year student who was returning home late at night was allegedly raped by a bike borne man on the pretext of dropping her home in HSR layout during the early hours of Sunday (August 18, 2024.)

The victim told the police that she had gone to a party with a friend in Koramangala and was returning home in a car.

The car had a minor accident with an autorickshaw. While her friend was arguing with the autorickshaw drivers who gathered near forum mall, the victim got down and started walking.

Meanwhile, the accused on the bike approached her and offered to drop her home but allegedly took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her.

The victim, semi-conscious and bruised, managed to call her family and friends who in turn alerted the police control room. Senior police officials on night rounds shifted the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Five special teams have been formed to track down the accused, additional commissioner of police , East, Raman Gupta said.

“We have some clues and are working on to track down the accused,” DCP south east, Sara Fathima, added. The victim is recovering and the police have recorded her statement for further investigation.

