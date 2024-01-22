Final voters’ list released, Mysuru has 26.99 lakh voters

January 22, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MYSURU

Ahead of the elections to the Lok Sabha this year, Mysuru district’s final count of voters has been released and the total number of voters stands at 26,99,835, including 13,31,772 male and 13,67,843 female voters. Women voters outnumber men voters in the district.

The list was released by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra at a press conference here on Monday.

In the draft electoral roll that was published in October last year, the number of voters was 26,87,773. In the final roll, there is an increase of 12,062 voters – 26,99,835. The number of young voters stands at 50,969 in the final list.

Periyapatna, H.D. Kote, Nanjangud, Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, Varuna, and T. Narasipura constituencies are part of Mysuru district.

Chamundeshwari has the highest number of voters - 3,41,116 and the lowest number of voters was in T. Narasipura - 2,07,448. Only Chamundeshwari and Narasimharaja segments have three lakh and above voters. In some assembly constituencies, the number of voters has gone up while it has come down in a few after the revision.

In the draft list, the number of young voters was 34,070 and the final list has 50,969 young voters – 16,899 young voters have newly enrolled their names.

While 54,766 voters have been added to the roll, 42,704 voters have been deleted in the final list. Corrections have been done in the case of 25,799 voters. The reasons cited for deleting names from the list were deaths, shifting to different places and duplication.

Out of 42,704 voters, 16,726 voters have been deleted from the list as they are no more. As many as 19,482 names have been deleted due to shifting and 6,495 voters have been removed from the final list because of duplication – repetition of names in different constituencies. The final voters’ list has 31,631 voters with disabilities and the district has 2,862 VIP voters.

In total, Mysuru district has 2,915 polling booths. Chamundeshwari has the highest number of booths (341) and the lowest were in T Narasipura (228).

The deputy commissioner told the voters to visit https://ceo.karnataka.gov.in to check names of voters. Voters have to check whether their names have been correctly included.

The revision of voters’ list is a continuous process and voters can make use of the facility submitting requests for addition, deletion and correction. Applications can be submitted online through voters’ service portal, VHA mobile app, Garuda app and also through the BLOs.

The deputy commissioner said the EPIC cards will be sent to the respective voters’ addresses.

The voters’ helpline – 1950 – and the control rooms in all the constituencies have been opened.