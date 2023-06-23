Final touches to Gruha Lakshmi in next Cabinet meeting

June 23, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

One of the five pre-poll guarantees of the Congress, Gruha Lakshmi, will be given final touches during the next State Cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday. A separate app has been developed for the scheme that entails monthly financial assistance of ₹2,000 to the woman head of the family.

“The Cabinet will decide on when the application for the scheme will be received. The app and other details of the scheme will be discussed,” Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar told presspersons here after a detailed meeting with her Cabinet colleagues, including Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, on Friday. She said that the scheme would be implemented in August.

Ms. Hebbalkar said the app had been developed since there was an overload on the Seva Sindhu portal. “Problems are being faced despite updates to Seva Sindhu. The server has an overload after a huge number of applicants for Gruha Jyothi logged in. While Gruha Jyothi is stable now, we will ensure Gruha Lakshmi process will also be stable.”

The government would identify a public representative to help implement the scheme, she said. “There will be two public representatives for every thousand beneficiaries. Since the application is not time bound, I appeal to people not to rush.”

Earlier, Mr. Shivakumar acknowledged that the government had received complaints that ₹200 to ₹300 was being collected from beneficiaries to fill in online application. “We will cancel licences of agencies who seek money,” he said.