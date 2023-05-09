Final opportunity to register and apply online for CET-2023

May 09, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has facilitated the final opportunity for eligible candidates to get registered and apply online for CET-2023 scheduled to be held on May 20 and 21.

Ramya S., executive director of KEA, stated in a press release on Tuesday that eligible candidates are invited to register and submit applications online from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m from May 11 to 13, and pay the fees before 6 p.m. on May 13.

“The opportunity has been given considering the requests from parents and students. Those who have not registered for CET-2023 or who registered earlier but did not complete the online application or those who have not paid the fees can make use of the opportunity. However, the dates will not be extended further under any circumstances,” she said.

Candidates can visit KEA Website http://kea.kar.nic.in for more details.