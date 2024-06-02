Final Location Survey for resolving track electrification impasse 

The impasse over track electrification over a short stretch of nearly 1 km close to the Mysuru Airport is yet to be resolved even as the railway authorities have taken up Final Location Survey (FLS) for realignment of track.

The distance between Mysuru and Chamarajanagar is 60 km, of which electrification has been completed over 59 km. However, a stretch of less than 1 km near the airport has yet to be electrified, pending permission from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The non-electrified stretch is between Ashokapuram and Nanjangud, and until the entire stretch is electrified the railways will not be in a position to operate trains hauled by electric locomotives.

The DGCA has raised objections on technical grounds and was not according permission for drawing overhead electric cables as the railway track runs very close to the starting point of the runway and the vertical height between the landing flights and the overhead cables tend to be less. There are concerns that this could cause electromagnetic disturbance or interference to the navigational equipment of flights and jeopardise passenger safety.

The Divisional Railway Manager of Mysuru Railway Division Shilpi Agarwal said that though talks are still on with the DGCA and Airport Authority of India, the railways have also taken up a survey of the area to explore the possibility of track realignment.

She said the Final Location Survey has already been started to determine the realignment of the existing track and the survey may take another two months for completion.

Apart from track realignment, the railway authorities are also examining the feasibility of burrowing a tunnel and going underground on the short stretch and this is a mammoth task. “We will examine which is feasible before taking a call even though efforts are on to convince the DGCA,” said Ms. Shilpi Agarwal.

In case the track is to be realigned adequate land has to be procured to facilitate the detour and this could throw up other issues related to land acquisition.

The issue has been pending for more than two years and stakeholders had even suggested a thermal shield to prevent electromagnetic disturbance from the overhead cables but it was turned down on technical grounds.

Until the issue is resolved, the benefit of track electrification will not accrue to the passengers while the expenditure incurred on the project will remain redundant. Hence the railway authorities have persisted with operating passenger trains hauled by diesel locomotives on the Mysuru-Chamarjanagar stretch.

