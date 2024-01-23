GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Final list of voters published in Yadgir district

January 23, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Voters can access the following websites https://ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in and https://yadgir.nic.in for more information.

Voters can access the following websites https://ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in and https://yadgir.nic.in for more information. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has said that the final voter list of four Assembly constituencies in Yadgir district has been published for public information, after a brief revision, at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Yadgir, the Assistant Commissioner’s office in Yadgir and the tahsildar offices in Yadgir, Shahapur, Shorapur, Wadagera, Gurmitkal and Hunsagi, respectively.

She also said that the public can search for information on the following websites: https://ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in and https://yadgir.nic.in.

In a release here on Tuesday, she said that, as per the available data as of January 1, in Shorapur constituency, there are a total of 2,80,263 voters. Of these, 1,41,099 are male, 1,39,136 female and 28 are classified as others.

In Shahapur constituency, there are a total of 2,44,292 voters. Of these, 1,21,968 are male, 1,22,309 female and 15 classified as others.

In Yadgir constituency, there are a total of 2,44,904 voters, with 1,21,729 of them male, 1,23,155 female and 20 others.

In Gurmitkal constituency, there are a total of 2,52,701 voters. Of these, 1,25,618 are male, 1,27,076 female, and five others.

There are a total of 10,22,160 voters in all the four Assembly constituencies and of these, 5,10,414 are male, 5,11,678 female and 68 others.

Apart from this, the total number of service voters in the district is 118. Of these, 116 are male and two female, the Deputy Commissioner said.

