Final electoral rolls have 5.05 crore voters in State

January 05, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

As per the revised final electoral rolls for 2023, published on Thursday, January 5, Karnataka has 5.05 crore voters, including 2.50 crore women and 4,502 in the others’ category. This excludes the three constituencies where the inquiry on alleged voter data theft is on.

Giving details about the final rolls that have been published on Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Meena told presspersons that the total number of voters have increased by 6.13 lakh in the 221 Assembly constituencies since the publication of the draft electoral rolls on November 9, 2022.

The final electoral rolls of the 221 constituencies have been published in the offices of the District Election Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and all polling stations for the information of the public. A total of 57,338 polling stations have been identified in the 221 Assembly constituencies, he said..

This time, the elector-population ratio of Karnataka (as per the final roll 2023) is 68.27%, which means for every 100 voters there are 68.27 voters, Mr. Meena said. “During the revision activities in the 221 Assembly constituencies, the names of voters detected under Photo Similar Entries, Demographically Similar Entries, Dead, Shifted, Absentee, etc. have been deleted for cleansing of the electoral rolls. The total number of voters (5.05 crore) published in the final rolls is after these deletions. This number includes 47,814 service voters,” he added.

Highest and lowest voters

Among the 221 Assembly constituencies, Bengaluru South has the highest number of voters at 6,50,53 and Sringeri of Chikkamagaluru district has the least number of voters at 1,66,521.

Mr. Meena said as many as 12,31,540 voters have been added and 6,18,965 voters have been deleted from the electoral rolls. People can use Form 8 for inclusion, correction or deletion of names in the electoral rolls. People can enrol till ten days before the last day of filing nominations, he said.

Vulnerable tribal groups

He said a special drive has been conducted to enrol the particularly vulnerable tribal groups in the districts of Kodagu, Chamarajnagar, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. A total of 30,517 people from the tribal groups have been enrolled, he said.

Likewise, of the total 6.83 lakh eligible (above 18 years) physically challenged voters, 5.09 lakh have been enroled and marked for facilities that will be provided by the Commission on election day, he said.

Gender ratio

Women voters have outnumbered men voters in at least 17 electoral divisions out of the 34 in the State, according to the revised final electoral roll 2023 published on January 5.

Female registered voters are significantly higher than male voters in 17 divisions including Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Raichur, Ramanagaram, Ballari, Kodagu, Chamarajnagar and Shivamogga.

There has been a constant improvement in the gender ratio that has gone up from 958 (per 1,000 male) in the 2013 Assembly elections to 988 this year. It was 960 in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, 963 in 2015 final rolls, and 972 in the 2018 Assembly elections, 976 in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 981 in summary revision of 2020, 983 in 2021 and 984 in 2022 summary revision.

While Udupi has the highest gender ratio at 1074, Bengaluru Urban has the lowest at 914, according to the final electoral rolls 2023.