‘Final decision on relocation of vulnerable villages after govt. talks to legislators’

The State government will take the final decision on relocation of vulnerable villages after discussing the issue with elected representatives, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Jugul village of Belagavi district on Monday.

He said that some residents of villages like Jugul, Shahapur and Mangavati that are regularly flooded have demanded relocation to safer places at higher altitudes.

“The three villages together have around 3,000 houses. They have demanded a permanent solution to their problems instead of temporary steps like moving into a care centre for a few days during the monsoon. We will seriously consider relocation,” he said.

“However, this can be done only when the residents extend their co-operation during relocation efforts. Anyway, the final decision on the issue will be taken after discussing the issue with local legislators,” the Chief Minister said.

“The rainfall this year has been 62% more than the annual average. Added to this is the additional release of water from Maharashtra. It is likely that rainfall will continue to lash the district and villages will continue to be inundated. However, we will keep up the relief efforts,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that there is no cause for worry as the officers are busy in relief efforts and that no eligible beneficiary will be left out. He said that a joint survey of crop loss will be held soon and relief amounts will be distributed as per disaster management guidelines.

Earlier, he inspected a bridge between Jugul and Kargapur village in Maharashtra.

MLA and NWKRTC chairman Raju Kage said that relocation is the most important demand of villagers in vulnerable areas.

MLC and Karnataka government’s special representative-2 Prakash Hukkeri said that work on five bridges sanctioned in 2017 is in various stages of progress.

“Once the work is completed, the bridges will ensure easier commute and reduce the problem of submergence,” he said.

District in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, MP Priyanka Jarkiholi, MLAs Laxman Savadi, Mahantesh Kaujalagi and others were present.