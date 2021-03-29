Final decision on pay revision of RTC staff soon, says Savadi

Bengaluru

29 March 2021 17:13 IST

He appeals to employees union to drop the plan of going on indefinite strike from April 7

The State government has said a final decision on revising salaries of road transport corporations’ employees will be taken by the end of the week. On Monday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa held a meeting with the heads of Transport department, Finance department and MDs of corporations.

After the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said, “There is a demand to revise the salaries of the staff on par with recommendations made by the 6th Pay Commission. The issue has been discussed in detail. The Finance Department officials said that in two days they will study the financial burden on corporations and the government. We will get a clear picture by April 1 or 2.” Senior officials of the corporations have already held several rounds of meetings with the representatives of the employees union.

The Minister has also appealed to the union to drop the plan of going on an indefinite strike from April 7. “The Chief Minister has protected the interest of the employees. Out of nine demands, eight demands have already been met. Only a demand related to pay revision is pending. The process is on, ” he said.

The Minister further said that the general public and students have already suffered a lot due to COVID-19. “Going on strike will cause further inconvenience and impact financial growth of the corporations. The employees should not forget that the State government has paid their salaries and other benefits in the difficult time of pandemic. Alternative transport arrangements will be made by involving private bus operators, maxi cab operators and others if employees resort to strike,” he added.