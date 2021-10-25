‘Final decision on Karnataka State anthem’s rendition time after bypolls’

Bengaluru

25 October 2021 01:24 IST

Department has made its recommendation to Chief Minister

Minister for Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar on Sunday said the department had made its recommendation on standardisation of the State anthem to the Chief Minister and a final decision would be announced soon after the bypolls to the Assembly.

He was speaking in the city after inaugurating the ‘Kannadakkagi Naavu’ campaign in the run-up to Kannada Rajyotsava. The rendition of the State anthem will be standardised at either two minutes thirty seconds or ninety seconds, sources said. A decision in this regard has been pending for many years now.

After inaugurating the campaign at Lal Bagh, the Minister said, “Kannada needs to be first promoted at homes. We should start using Kannada in all our transactions on the Internet, on mobile phones, and encourage signatures in Kannada”. He also distributed a Kannada speaking guide prepared by Kuvempu Bhasha Bharathi to members of the public. As part of the campaign on October 28 at 11 a.m., he appealed to people to gather in small numbers wherever they are and sing Kannada songs.

Advertising

Advertising

Noted writer S.L. Bhyrappa’s magnum opus Parva is being staged by Rangayana as part of the campaign in Bengaluru.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot released the logo of the campaign at the Raj Bhavan and appealed everyone to promote Kannada by speaking in Kannada.