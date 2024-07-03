Final chance to rectify mistakes in CET-2024 application

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has instructed CET-2024 candidates who have found any discrepancy or mismatch in their information provided on its portal, which was enabled on June 29, to come in person to the KEA office in Malleswaram from July 4 to 6.

Such candidates should bring all the relevant original documents and two sets of photocopies along with the CET-2024 application form and admission ticket as per the schedule published on the website, H. Prasanna, Executive Director, KEA, stated in a press release on Tuesday. Considering that there were a large number of erroneous applications, one last opportunity has been provided to rectify them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.