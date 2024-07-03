GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Final chance to rectify mistakes in CET-2024 application

Published - July 03, 2024 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has instructed CET-2024 candidates who have found any discrepancy or mismatch in their information provided on its portal, which was enabled on June 29, to come in person to the KEA office in Malleswaram from July 4 to 6.

Such candidates should bring all the relevant original documents and two sets of photocopies along with the CET-2024 application form and admission ticket as per the schedule published on the website, H. Prasanna, Executive Director, KEA, stated in a press release on Tuesday. Considering that there were a large number of erroneous applications, one last opportunity has been provided to rectify them.

