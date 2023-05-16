Final chance to modify the CET-2023 application details

May 16, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has facilitated the last opportunity for candidates to edit the CET-2023 application submitted online from 6 p.m. on May 21 to 11.59 p.m. on May 24.

Ramya, executive director for KEA, stated on Tuesday that this will be the final chance to make changes before publishing the CET-2023 results.

She has clarified that after the declaration of CET-2023 results, neither editing of the application details nor claiming of the reservation will be permitted.

She has advised students/parents to verify the entries/claims made in the CET-2023 application without fail. For more details, candidates are hereby informed to visit KEA website http://kea.kar.nic.in