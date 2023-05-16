HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Final chance to modify the CET-2023 application details

May 16, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has facilitated the last opportunity for candidates to edit the CET-2023 application submitted online from 6 p.m. on May 21 to 11.59 p.m. on May 24.

Ramya, executive director for KEA, stated on Tuesday that this will be the final chance to make changes before publishing the CET-2023 results.

She has clarified that after the declaration of CET-2023 results, neither editing of the application details nor claiming of the reservation will be permitted.

She has advised students/parents to verify the entries/claims made in the CET-2023 application without fail. For more details, candidates are hereby informed to visit KEA website http://kea.kar.nic.in

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.