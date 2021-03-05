Film stars may soon lend support to awareness drive

Many celebrities may soon join hands with the Mysuru-based All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) for spreading awareness on the prevention of hearing loss and deafness.

The AIISH is making efforts to get the celebrities’ support, especially Kannada film stars, in reaching out to the people educating them on vocal and auditory functions and what they are supposed to do if anybody was facing hearing loss.

“The AIISH is trying to rope in celebrities for spreading awareness on communication disorders. I too spoke to a Kannada film star who has assured us of lending help after completing his current film project. Another big star is also being approached to support the awareness. The AIISH has world-class infrastructure and has established a reputation for its expertise in addressing communication disorders,” said Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, at a function at AIISH here on Friday.

Currently, the works as a part of Institute of Eminence are underway on the campus of AIISH and the Centre has allocated a sum of ₹132 crore towards releasing the plan of making it a one-stop centre. “The works will get over soon and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan would be invited to inaugurate the new initiatives.”