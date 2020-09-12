Film producer Prashant Sambargi questioned

The CCB also questioned film producer Prashant Sambargi seeking an explanation to substantiate his claims about the link absconding suspect Syed Faazil has with Chamarajapet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan.
A team comprising of Anti Narcotics Cell officials questioned Sambargi for over two hours seeking evidence about his claims. After a detailed questioning, the CCB refused to accept the evidence he submitted stating that there is nothing new and it is all available on social media. The officials asked him to get concrete information on the alleged links .
Sambargi earlier claimed that Faazil runs drugs and gambling parties at casinos in Sri Lanka which were allegedly attended by Zameer Khan. CCB sources said Sambargi did not provide any concrete evidence.
Meanwhile, Zameer Khan, responding to the allegation, said that he had gone to the Colombo along with many MLAs and visited the casino, which is legal. He further challenged Sambargi to prove his link with the drug racket following which he would bequeath all his property to the government.
On the other hand, extensive raids were conducted across the west division in paan shops to check for sale of contraband materials.
