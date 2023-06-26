HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Film producer files complaint against wife

June 26, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A Kannada film producer filed a complaint against his wife accusing her of being addicted to drugs, and having an affair with the peddler.

Based on the complaint, the C.K. Achukattu police have registered a case against his wife, and her friend charging them under assault and criminal intimidation.

In his complaint, T. Chandrashekhar said that he was married for two years and soon realised that his wife was addicted to drugs. He alleged that despite his efforts, she continued to consume drugs, and even had an affair with the peddler. On June 16, she had invited her friend to the house to get drugs, and the duo was allegedly caught red-handed and questioned.

His wife, and the peddler assaulted him, following which he managed to call Hoysala patrolling vehicle, and went to the police station to file a complaint. The accused wife also filed a counter complaint stating that Chandrashekhar used to harass accusing her of having an affair with a friend, and even threatened to plant drugs to implicate her in the case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.