Film-maker stresses on need to improve quality of movies

S.V. Rajendra Singh, film-maker and producer, spoke on the need to improve the quality of movies and was critical of the films produced and directed in recent times.

Delivering a lecture on ‘Challenges before the Kannada Films’ at the 85th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana on Friday, Mr. Rajendra Singh called upon producers and directors to develop the habit of reading books to improve their language as well as the content of the story.

Mr. Rajendra Singh alleged that officers are receiving bribes for selecting films for subsidy.

“Thus, quality films are being deprived of subsidy and films without any content are getting the government benefits.”

He said that people with no background were entering into the production of films and investing in them, without having a basic knowledge of the industry, just to make money.

He said that even non-starrer movies with good subjects can help revive the Kannada film industry and get back the lost audience.

Mr. Rajendra Singh also urged the State government to establish a film city at Mysuru.

Television personality and critic B. Suresh said that recent small-screen programmes were ruining core human values and breaking up society.

Speaking on ‘Television and Social Responsibilities’, Mr. Suresh said that the television programmes were entertainment based instead of being informative and educational.

He said that the small-screen serials have the capacity to reach more people.

“Though the medium has both negative and positive aspects, the negative things are outgrowing the positive contents. In fact, some of the television shows are sowing the seeds of poison,” he said.

Of the 60 serials telecasting on different Kannada channels, very few of them focus on good themes, Mr. Suresh said and recalled the industry of the 90s saying those programmes were more progressive.