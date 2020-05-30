Film industry keen to restart, but not everyone is on board

The Kannada film industry, which has been in limbo since the lockdown began, is keen to restart — both shooting and screenings — from June 1 and has sought the government’s nod. This, comes shortly after shooting of television serials began in the State and the Producers’ Guild of India issued detailed guidelines for film shooting across the country.

“It is high time we returned to normalcy. The Chief Minister has already indicated that places of worship, hotels, and even malls may be opened from June 1. We want the film industry to chug back to life and are prepared to take all precautionary measures,” said D.R. Jairaj, chairman, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce.

He, however, rejected the guidelines issued by the Producers’ Guild of India terming them as more suited to Bollywood offerings with “mega budget” and not for the Kannada film industry. “We need to evolve our own safety protocols more suited to our industry and budget,” he said. The guidelines suggest thermal screening, presence of two doctors on the set in shifts, an ambulance on standby, fumigation and sanitation of all locations before the shooting, health and life insurance for every member on the set, among a host of other measures.

Many raise concerns

Several veteran film-makers and workers’ unions have raised concerns over the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce’s push to restart as their opinions have not been sought on the matter. Ashok, chairperson of the Kannada Film Workers’, Artists’ and Technicians’ Federation, said despite the fact that they play an important role in film shoots, the federation has not been consulted to date. “There are nearly 5,000 workers who earn their daily living from the industry, who are suffering the most owing to the lockdown. We have an interest in restarting work, but our lives are more important. We will resume work only if our safety is assured. Health and death insurance for everyone is a must,” he said.

Film-maker and producer B. Suresha cautioned the industry not to take advantage and misuse people’s desperation for work.

Even those batting for filming to resume say only smaller productions that can be executed with a handful of people on the set can resume shooting. Senior producer Rockline Venkatesh, whose Darshan-starrer Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka is on the floors, said, his production — a period film — could not be shot with less than 400 to 600 people on the set. “Even if the government allows shooting, we cannot resume with the restrictions on the number of people on a set. I am planning for a tentative shooting schedule in August,” he said.

He, however, pointed out that smaller productions that were under severe financial stress should be allowed to resume shooting. “Producers need to bear additional costs of safety measures such as sanitisation of the location, provision of masks, gloves, transport, and insurance. It is possible to accommodate these costs in a viable manner,” he said.

Cap on theatres

An exhibitor as well, Mr. Venkatesh said theatres must also be opened, but with a cap on the occupancy rate to maintain social distancing. “We need to live with this virus. Though it cannot be back to normal pre-COVID-19 days, we need to adapt to the new situation, but resume economic activities,” he said.

Kannada television serials restarted shooting on May 25 and channels have announced new episodes of serials will be telecast from June 1. “All artistes are doing their own make-up. Sets have thermal screening and we have insured all those working. We are slowly adapting to the new normal, working with fewer people and avoiding physical proximity,” he said.