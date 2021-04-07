As part of its silver jubilee celebrations, Chitra Film Society, Dharwad, will screen films directed and acted by late Raj Kapoor from Thursday to Saturday. A.M. Khan of Chitra Film Society has in a release said that on Thursday, Boot Polish will be screened at 6.15 p.m. at Srujana Ranga Mandir on Karnatak College campus. The film, Jagate Raho, will be screened on Friday and Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai on Saturday.
Film festival from today
Special Correspondent
HUBBALLI,
April 07, 2021 22:53 IST
