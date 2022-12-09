  1. EPaper
Film festival begins

December 09, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Veteran actor Doddanna inaugurating the Bahuroopi Film Festival at Rangayana in Mysuru on Friday.

Veteran actor Doddanna inaugurating the Bahuroopi Film Festival at Rangayana in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Bahuroopi film festival, organised as part of the national theatre festival, began at the Rangayana here on Friday. Veteran actor Doddanna inaugurated the film festival. Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa, Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapathi, film festival coordinator Manu K and others were present. The theme of the festival is ‘Indianness’. The film festival concludes on December 15. Three films will be screened daily from 10.30 a.m. onwards at Sriranga on Rangayana premises. The films to be screened include Himalaya with Michael Palin-Leaping Tigers and Naked Nagas; Indo-Pak Conflict-1971; Gaur in My Garden; the Story of Jalli Kattu and so on. The formal inauguration of the theatre festival will be held on Saturday at 4.30 p.m by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

