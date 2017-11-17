Film festival begins in Shivamogga

A week-long film festival – Kannada Chitrotsava Cinema Sambhrama – organised by Belli Mandala, district unit of Kannada Chalanachitra Academy, and Department of Information and Public Relations, commenced at HPC Cinema Hall on Friday.

Actor M.K. Matha, who inaugurated the festival, said films are not merely means of entertainment, but also foster the intellectual development. Film festivals should become a platform for discussion on movies that provide critical insights into contemporary social and economic problems, he said. He stressed on the need to establish film clubs at educational institutions.

Amaravathi, a movie directed by B.M. Giriraj, was screened on the inaugural day. The schedule of screening of the films is as follows- Kirik Party directed by Rishab Shetty (November 18); Rama Rama Re directed by D. Satya Prakash (November 19); Madipu directed by Chethan Mundadi (November 20); U Turn directed by Pawan Kumar (November 21); Allama directed by T.S. Nagabharana (November 22), and Marikondavaru directed by Shivarudraiah (November 23). The screening will commence at 9 a.m. on all days. Entry is free.