Film crew violates norms at Melkote Kalyani

Heritage experts call for ban on shooting in historical places

A heavy duty crane deployed during film shooting at the historic Kalyani at Melkote in Mandya district got stuck in the slush endangering the monument, on Monday.

Sources in the State Archaeology Department, who confirmed the incident, said the crew was from Andhra Pradesh and they had sought permission by paying the deposit.

However, there was no permission for use of heavy duty equipment including cranes that could damage the monument. But it transpired that the crew violated the norms and used a crane. However, incessant rain in the region since the last few days had resulted in oversaturation of the soil on land meant for landscaping. The crane sank and the personnel struggled to move it.

Expressing ire over the development, N.S. Rangaraju, convener, INTACH, Mysuru, said the foundation or the flooring could be displaced due to the use of equipment like cranes etc.

Melkote is a popular spot for film shooting but the crew tend to throw all norms to wind. Hence, it is time to ban shooting in places of historical importance and monuments for which monetary value cannot be affixed and are part of the heritage of the state, he added.

Melkote is dotted with monuments dating from the period of the Hoysalas and embellished by the rulers of Vijayanagar and subsequently by the Wadiyars. The Kalyani is the biggest of the tanks in the temple town overlooking which is the Yadugiri Hills and the famous Yoga Narasimhaswamy temple.

The Kalyani was in a dilapidated state but was recently restored with funding from Infosys Foundation.

Sources said peeved by the development, the department may consider ban on film shooting in monuments in future.

“The terms and conditions on what can be used are clear. But once the permission is issued, the film crew tend to be reckless and the department does not have staff to monitor their activities,” sources added.