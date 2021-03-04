Film crew told to undergo COVID-19 test

A team of officers of the Health and Family Welfare Department, on Thursday, visited the Shettihalli Church premises where a Malayalam movie production team has camped, and instructed the crew to undergo COVID-19 test.
A film production team has put up a set to shoot a movie on the premises of the church, which gets submerged in Hemavati waters during the rainy season. Around 150 people from Kerala have been working at the spot for the few days.
K.M. Sathish Kumar, District Health Officer, visited the spot and interacted with the unit managers. He told them that all members of the crew should undergo RTPCR as there had been reports of increase in COVID-19 cases in Kerala. “We will send the testing team to your places and they will collect swab samples for the test. Even if one person is found infected, it would be a serious issue”, he told them. The managers agreed to undergo a test and also shared the details of the hotels, lodges where the crew had been put up in the city.
Mr. Sathish Kumar informed the media that he and his team had instructed the film crew to follow all norms to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 infection at the site.
