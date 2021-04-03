Film City project set to begin?

03 April 2021 19:58 IST

KIADB officials to prepare an action plan for providing basic infrastructure to the proposed facility

The long-delayed Film City project that was finally retained in Mysuru has gained traction as the Commissioner of Information and Public Relations, P.S. Harsha, on Saturday asked the KIADB officials to prepare an action plan for providing basic infrastructure to the proposed facility such as water supply for taking up necessary works.

Mr. Harsha, who inspected the land identified for establishing the project at Himmavu near here on Saturday, said the land was most suited for the purpose.

Nanjangud Tahsildar Mohana Kumari, who was present, told the Commissioner that the 110-acre government land identified for the project has to be formally transferred to the Department of Information and Public Relations from the KIADB. She apprised the Commissioner about the land records and other matters pertaining to the project.

The Commissioner told the tahsildar to attend the meeting convened by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on April 7 in connection with the project and give details about the process initiated for transferring the land for taking up the works.

The Film City is a mega project as nearly 5,000 can work at a time once the facility is established. Artistes, technicians, workers and others can work in one facility for film making.

The Commissioner said the work has to be taken up taking the support from all departments. The project would also help develop tourism in the region and the facility has to be conceptualised taking all factors, including tourism development, into consideration.

On the construction and maintenance of the proposed facility, Mr .Harsha said a district-level implementation committee has to be constituted and told his department officials here to discuss with the district administration on the members, including the elected representatives, VIPs and officials, to be accommodated in the committee.

The Commissioner’s visit gains significance as Minister for Information and Public Relations C.C. Patil had said recently that the government will soon be starting work on establishing the facility. The announcement had raised a lot of hopes among the stakeholders of the tourism industry as the project would develop tourism in and around Mysuru. There are over 250 tourist sites around Mysuru and retaining the project in Mysuru would largely benefit the film industry as well as people banking on the tourism industry, the stakeholders felt.

In fact, when there was hectic lobbying for shifting the project to Ramanagaram and Bengaluru, the stakeholders had launched a signature campaign and also tried to bring pressure through the local elected representatives for retaining the project in Mysuru, keeping in view the benefits the tourism industry would gain from the project.