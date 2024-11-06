Film City project near Mysuru gets fast-tracked after CM’s diktat

The process of establishing the long-awaited Film City near Mysuru has been fast-tracked with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah taking a special interest in making it happen with the project expected to boost film tourism in and around Mysuru besides bringing in jobs and livelihood for the locals.

Following the Chief Minister’s diktat to officials to expedite the process of handing over the land identified for the film city at Immavu village near Nanjangud, which comes under Varuna Assembly constituency that is represented by Mr. Siddaramaiah, to the Department of Information and Public Relations by the KIADB, the officials in the CM’s Office are coordinating with the concerned to ensure the direction was complied with.

Film director and producer S.V. Rajendra Singh Babu, who is familiar with the project and has been interacting with the officials on the progress, told The Hindu over phone from Bengaluru that 166 acres of KIADB land has been identified for the project and the same is being handed over to the Information Department. “The handing over process is almost done with some minor formalities to be processed. Thereafter, an expression of interest will be called as the project is being planned under the public private partnership model. The project has now been expedited and it is certain that it will happen in the next couple of years,” opined Mr. Babu.

Many opportunities

Mr. Babu said the vision is to develop the film city on the lines of Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad and also attract filmmakers from abroad to take up film production in Mysuru. The project will be developed in phases and a blueprint has to be ready to take up the work. Importantly, the project can bring in over 25,000 jobs – directly and indirectly – thereby aiding the local economy, he held.

In September this year, Mr. Siddaramaiah had directed officials to transfer the land to the Information Department to develop the project. The CM also held discussions with members of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, film actors, and Kannada and Culture Department officials on the project. He had asked the officials to identify 50 acres more for the expansion of the project in the second phase. Theatres, studio, multiplex, theme park, and hotels are planned to come up in the film city.

Location confusion

The Kannada film fraternity said the project has already been delayed owing to confusion over the location — whether it should be in Mysuru, Bengaluru or Ramanagara. Now that all hurdles are cleared, they urged the CM to expedite the work.

During Dasara this year, the CM announced that the film city would be established in three years and would be developed under the PPP model.

The film city for Mysuru is a long-pending project as it was first announced in the State Budget almost 10 years ago after which the government flip-flopped with regard to its location and Bengaluru was mooted to be suitable. Subsequently, Mysuru was finalised.

