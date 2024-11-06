 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Film City project near Mysuru gets fast-tracked after CM’s diktat

166 acres of KIADB land has been identified at Immavu in Nanjangud taluk for handing over to the Department of Information and Public Relations

Published - November 06, 2024 10:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Immavu near Nanjangud, where the upcoming film city will be established.

Immavu near Nanjangud, where the upcoming film city will be established. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Brindavan Gardens near Mysuru was a favourite destination for film shootings in the past for many filmmakers.

Brindavan Gardens near Mysuru was a favourite destination for film shootings in the past for many filmmakers. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The process of establishing the long-awaited Film City near Mysuru has been fast-tracked with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah taking a special interest in making it happen with the project expected to boost film tourism in and around Mysuru besides bringing in jobs and livelihood for the locals.

Following the Chief Minister’s diktat to officials to expedite the process of handing over the land identified for the film city at Immavu village near Nanjangud, which comes under Varuna Assembly constituency that is represented by Mr. Siddaramaiah, to the Department of Information and Public Relations by the KIADB, the officials in the CM’s Office are coordinating with the concerned to ensure the direction was complied with.

Film director and producer S.V. Rajendra Singh Babu, who is familiar with the project and has been interacting with the officials on the progress, told The Hindu over phone from Bengaluru that 166 acres of KIADB land has been identified for the project and the same is being handed over to the Information Department. “The handing over process is almost done with some minor formalities to be processed. Thereafter, an expression of interest will be called as the project is being planned under the public private partnership model. The project has now been expedited and it is certain that it will happen in the next couple of years,” opined Mr. Babu.

Many opportunities

Mr. Babu said the vision is to develop the film city on the lines of Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad and also attract filmmakers from abroad to take up film production in Mysuru. The project will be developed in phases and a blueprint has to be ready to take up the work. Importantly, the project can bring in over 25,000 jobs – directly and indirectly – thereby aiding the local economy, he held.

In September this year, Mr. Siddaramaiah had directed officials to transfer the land to the Information Department to develop the project. The CM also held discussions with members of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, film actors, and Kannada and Culture Department officials on the project. He had asked the officials to identify 50 acres more for the expansion of the project in the second phase. Theatres, studio, multiplex, theme park, and hotels are planned to come up in the film city.

Location confusion

The Kannada film fraternity said the project has already been delayed owing to confusion over the location — whether it should be in Mysuru, Bengaluru or Ramanagara. Now that all hurdles are cleared, they urged the CM to expedite the work.

During Dasara this year, the CM announced that the film city would be established in three years and would be developed under the PPP model.

The film city for Mysuru is a long-pending project as it was first announced in the State Budget almost 10 years ago after which the government flip-flopped with regard to its location and Bengaluru was mooted to be suitable. Subsequently, Mysuru was finalised.

Published - November 06, 2024 10:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / film making / Kannada cinema / tourism / employment / land resources / Bangalore / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.