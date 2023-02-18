Film city project in Mysuru yet to get a big push

February 18, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

Tourism stakeholders’ hope of getting a big push for the Film City project and the tourism circuit in the State Budget that was presented on Friday has been dashed with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai not making announcements that could have given a fillip to the tourism development in the region.

Every year, ahead of the State Budget, the demand for a Mysuru Dasara Authority, a permanent body for organising the Dasara festivities in Mysuru, comes to the fore. And every time it gets no budget approval, forcing tourism stakeholders to press for the same demand next year. This year too, there is no mention of the authority though it was discussed during the last Dasara.

The stakeholders had been demanding for the authority for better management of the annual extravaganza instead of preparing for the festivities a few days before the start of the festivities.

There is still no clarity on the status of the film city project among the stakeholders though the land for the same had been sanctioned near Mysuru. No funds had been allocated for the project in the Budget, and it appears to be a facility under PPP model.

Himmavu, near Mysuru, under Varuna constituency represented by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for two terms and now by his son Yathindra, was identified for the project. In 2021, a sum of ₹100 crore was sought for the project.

It was told that 5,000 people can work at a time once the facility is established. Artists, technicians, workers and others can work in one facility for film making.

The project had raised a lot of hopes among the stakeholders of the tourism industry as the project would develop tourism in and around Mysuru. There are over 250 tourist sites around Mysuru and retaining the project in Mysuru would largely benefit the film industry as well as people banking on the tourism industry, the stakeholders feel.

In fact, when there was hectic lobbying for shifting the project to Ramanagaram and Bengaluru, the stakeholders had launched a signature campaign and also tried to bring pressure through the local elected representatives for retaining the project in Mysuru, keeping in view the benefits the tourism industry would gain from the project.

Also, in the Budget, there is no proposal for developing circuit tourism keeping Mysuru in focus. Mr. Bommai, during Dasara festivities, had promised to develop circuit tourism.

B.S. Prashanth of Karnataka Tourism Forum said, “There is nothing specific that Mysuru got for its tourism development. There is no fund allocation for the film city project and no announcement of the Dasara authority and circuit tourism.”