Film city in Mysuru to be ready in three years, says CM

Updated - October 03, 2024 07:48 pm IST - MYSURU

Dasara film festival inaugurated

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurating the Dasara Film Festival in Mysuru, being held in honour of the late actor Dwarakish, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced here on Thursday that the long-awaited film city in Mysuru would be established in three years.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Dasara Film Festival 2024 at the convocation hall of the Karnataka State Open University.

Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled that he had sanctioned the film city project for Mysuru in his first term as Chief Minister and 110 acres of land had been earmarked at Immavu (near Nanjangud). In addition to this, 50 acres had also been earmarked for expansion of the facility, he added. He said the film city would be developed under the PPP model and tenders invited for it in due course.

Film city for Mysuru is a long-pending project as it was first announced in the State Budget almost 10 years ago after which the government flip-flopped with regard to its location and Bengaluru was mooted to be suitable. But subsequently, Mysuru was finalised and the project is expected to give a boost to film tourism as also employment generation.

The Chief Minister also paid tributes to the late actor-producer Dwarakish for his contributions to the growth of the Kannada film industry. “I had a good rapport with the actor and travelled in the same helicopter with him,” recalled Mr. Siddaramaiah. Dwarakish passed away in April this year and the film festival, being held in his honour, will also feature programmes commemorating the late actor-director-producer.

