Film city back in Mysuru

Information Minister C.C. Patil on Wednesday said the State government has decided to shift the international film city to Mysuru after it was found that the extent of land required for the project in Bengaluru was not available.

Responding to a question from JD(S) member Sandesh Nagaraj, the Minister said government agencies scouted for land parcel between 50 and 70 acres needed to set up film city, but it was not available in Bengaluru. “The State government decided to revert to its plan to set up film city at Himmavu village near Mysuru.”

The project will be implemented with the assistance of the Revenue Department.