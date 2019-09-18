Filling 51% vacancy key to shore up ranking of University of Mysore

The delay in filling the 51% vacancy among the teaching staff of the University of Mysore has come to harm its prospects and rankings at both the State and the national level.

Out of the sanctioned strength of 664 teaching staff, only 325 are on its rolls at present.

The University of Mysore was ranked ninth in the Karnataka State University Ranking Framework (KSURF), accredited by the Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC), which was announced on Tuesday. Among the State universities, it was ranked fourth — below Kuvempu University, Mangalore University, and Bangalore University. Incidentally, it was ranked fourth in the last exercise.

57th in the country

This, despite the University of Mysore, being ranked 57th in the country — the highest ranking for any State University in Karnataka — in the assessment conducted by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) last year. The MHRD list included institutions of repute such as IITs and IISc. apart from many Central universities.

“Among the State universities, the University of Mysore was ranked higher than any other university in Karnataka, but in the KSURF we have slipped to the fourth place,” said G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the university.

He told The Hindu that the data pertaining to the academic performance was collected and the assessment by the KSURF was done during 2017 when the university did not have a full-time Vice-Chancellor, which affected its ranking. But the crux of the issue related to low ranking of the University of Mysore, which was identified as an institution for excellence and received ₹100 crore during the UPA government, has still not be resolved. It pertains to appointment of full-fledged teaching staff. “There is a 51% vacancy in the university [339 posts are vacant], which is weighing heavily on its performance and is reflected in these rank lists,” professor Hemantha Kumar said.

He said there was only one permanent staff member in the Department of Anthropology while the Department of Psychology had only two full-time staff members.

“If the number of teaching staff goes up, there will be higher output in terms of research and papers published in national and international journals, which will have a direct and a positive bearing on the final ranking,” said the Vice-Chancellor. Hence the onus is now on the State government to fill the vacancies and efforts were on to expedite the process, he added.

But of far more importance than the MHRD and KSURF ranking is the NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) grading for the university as the quantum of funding and grants depends on it. Hence the University of Mysore is making all preparations to ensure that it has a good grading. Last time, it secured 3.47 out of 4. All data has to be submitted to NAAC by January and the assessment will be held during April or May. But it is unlikely that 51% of the vacant posts could be filled by January though the government has been apprised to expedite the appointment process.