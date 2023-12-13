ADVERTISEMENT

Fill all vacant posts in NWKRTC Regional Workshop of Hubballi, says AIDYO

December 13, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Agitators seek revival of the facility and an end to outsourcing or hiring on contract basis

The Hindu Bureau

Youth staging a protest under the aegis of All India Democratic Youth Organisation in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Seeking revival of the Regional Workshop of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and filling all vacant posts there, several youths staged a protest under the aegis of All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Staging the demonstration in front of the head office of NWKRTC, the protestors demanded the revival of the workshop and submitted memorandum to the authorities.

Leading the protest, district president of AIDYO Bhavanishankar Gowda said that the regional workshop in Hubballi provided employment opportunities to youths from the region.

For students completing their courses from a large number of industrial training institutes (ITIs) in Hubballi-Dharwad, the regional workshop provided a great opportunity for employment. However, over a period of time, the number of employment opportunities has come down drastically, he said.

Mr. Gowda said that from over 2,000 posts, it has come down to just around 200. And, all the vacant posts have now been outsourced or filled on contract basis, resulting in the number of permanent jobs getting reduced, he said and added that these developments made one suspect that the workshop might be closed down one day.

He said that the trend of filling posts through outsourcing or contract basis has resulted in youths leading their lives without any job security. So AIDYO will urge the NWKRTC authorities to take steps to revive the regional workshop and fill all posts on a permanent basis.

AIDYO district coordinators Preeti Singhade, Nagaraj, Akash, Basavaraj Datnal, Pavan and ITI trainers led the protest.

