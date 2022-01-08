Karnataka

File objections to proposed power tariff hike, consumers urged

The MSME Council and Mysuru Industries Association has urged all its members to file objections to the proposed power tariff revision sought by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC).The Council has also urged all electricity consumers also to file their objections before the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) for which the last date is January 29, 2022.The consumers are being penalised for ‘mismanagement’ by the CESC while there was over ₹511 crore in arrears that was yet to be recovered by it from various government departments, said .Suresh Kumar Jain, Secretary, MIA. He said it was only in last June that the CESC had increased the tariff by ₹1.60 per unit apart from hiking the fixed charges.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2022 7:50:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/file-objections-to-proposed-power-tariff-hike-consumers-urged/article38190430.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY