‘File criminal case against erring officials’

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mines and Coal Pralhad Joshi has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and the Municipal Commissioner to take steps to frame criminal charges against officials who had permitted construction of buildings that had encroached upon roads and storm-water drains in Hubballi-Dharwad.

Mr. Joshi expressed displeasure over the functioning of such officials who had allowed such encroachments and even issued completion certificates to owners of such buildings.

