File clearance drive every fortnight in Hubballi-Dharwad

August 16, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In the wake of complaints about delay in the disposal of various applications at the zonal offices of the municipal corporation with some even complaining to the Lokayukta, Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Commissioner Eshwar Ullagaddi has announced a fortnightly Kadata Yajna (file clearance drive).

Addressing his maiden press conference in Hubballi on Wednesday, Mr. Ullagaddi said that it is mandatory for government employees to clear applications as per the deadline given under Sakaal.

However, it has been found that there are several complaints with regard to pending applications.

“Kadata Yajna will ensure that pending files in the 12 zonal offices are cleared every fortnight. I will personally monitor and clear files in one zone. If at all it is found that an official or employee concerned is responsible for any delay, then action will be taken against such officials and staff,” he said.

The municipal commissioner also said that a mass cleaning drive will be taken up in the respective wards on Tuesdays and Fridays so that the twin cities remain clean. It will be a continuous exercise, he said.

Vacant sites

Mr. Ullagaddi said that the municipal corporation will throw the focus on cleaning vacant sites in the twin cities. “We will first contact the owners of vacant sites and ask them to get their sites cleaned as they cause inconvenience to residents in the neighbourhood. If they fail to get them cleaned, then our next move will be to get the sites cleaned and include the charges for cleaning the sites in the property tax of such sites. However, prior to it, we will issue paper notification alerting the residents,” he said.

Potholes

He said that the corporation has already floated a tender for filling potholes in all the 12 zones of the twin cities and shortly, the work will be initiated. It will not be just filling potholes but also re-laying the entire damaged section of roads, he said.

The municipal commissioner said that an initial attempt to get the public segregate wet and dry waste in their homes itself has received positive response in Old Hubballi and this will be tried in all the wards through sensitisation programmes.

He also promised that problems in daily collection, segregation and treating of waste will be sorted out in a fortnight. He admitted that all is not well, but honest efforts will be made to resolve the contentious issues concerning solid waste management.

To a query, the municipal commissioner said that the main reason for delay in the disposal of applications concerning e-swathu is technical in nature and it will be resolved soon.

Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Council Suvarna Manikuntla and corporation officials were present.

