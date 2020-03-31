Fighting withdrawal symptoms in times of COVID-19

At a time when the country is fighting COVID-19 through a 21-day lockdown, those addicted to alcohol are facing yet another kind of health issue.

Psychiatrists have stressed the need for proper counselling and treatment for such people as non-availability of liquor during lockdown is likely to adversely affect their mental health.

According to Mahesh Desai, Director of Dharwad Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (DIMHANS): “Alcohol is a neuro-toxin acting on the individual’s brain, depressing its activity. Continuous and long-term use can cause various mental and physical disorders. Since the time of abrupt stoppage of alcohol, a person dependent on it will experience withdrawal symptoms,” he said.

These symptoms might manifest as tremors (shaking of hands), sweating, restlessness, headache, and insomnia. More serious problems like seizures may occur in 12 to 48 hours of stoppage of alcohol consumption. In such a period, persons can also have hallucination. “Sudden stoppage of alcohol consumption might also lead to a condition called delirium tremens, which usually starts within 2-3 days. Under the condition, the person becomes disoriented and experiences sweating, visual hallucinations, high BP and in some cases, fever. Some may lose touch with reality,” he said.

Dr. Desai said all these conditions have definite treatment and persons with withdrawal symptoms or their relatives should immediately approach the nearest healthcare facility or DIMHANS.

DIMHANS has an exclusive de-addiction cell. “At the cell, we will offer counselling and treatment to those experiencing withdrawal symptoms,” he told The Hindu.