Fighting educational backwardness in Kalyana Karnataka is top priority, says KKRDB chairman Ajay Singh

November 04, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Stressing upon the role of education in the development, Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) Chairman Ajay Singh said fighting educational backwardness of the region was his top priority.

“All the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka are educationally backward. Without addressing this issue, we cannot achieve the region’s development. For focused work in education, we have declared 2023-24 as the year of education. We have decided to spend at least 25% of the special grants that KKRDB receives from the government for ushering in revolutionary changes in the field of education,” Mr. Singh said, at a district-level educational and administrative workshop at S.M. Pundit Rangamandir in Kalaburagi on Saturday. The event was organised by the Non-graduate Primary School Head Masters’ Association.

Briefing the KKRDB’s fund allocation plans for the field of education in the region, Mr. Singh said that a sum of ₹1,250 crore would be spent in the next year, as compared to current year’s ₹860 crore, for improving the educational scenario in the region.

“Teachers, especially those in the rural areas, play a pivotal role in getting children educated. Providing children with good education at the primary and high school levels is key for the development of the region. We need to focus on this. The Headmasters’ Association has put forward many demands including those related to wages. We will raise them in the next Assembly sessions to be held in Belagavi. Our government is with the teachers and works honestly for their welfare,” Mr. Singh said.

Allamaprabhu Patil, MLA for Kalaburagi South, also reiterated that his government would consider the teachers’ demands and strive to resolve them.

“We will bring them to the notice of the Chief Minister and Education Minister for their consideration. Our government is committed to the development of education and provides all required infrastructure to the educational institutions,” he said.

Pundit Biradar, a teacher, made a visual presentation on adopting newer technologies in the schools to improve the teaching and learning experiences.

Industrialist Gururaj Mattimadu, advocate Basanna Singh, District Government Teachers’ Association president Raju Leganti, Personal Assistant for Additional Commissioner Public Instruction Chennabasappa Mudhol, Kalaburagi South Block Education Officer Vijayakumar Jamakhandi and others were present.