Fighting all odds, these women script their own success story

December 13, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - RAICHUR

The training programmes jointly organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India and SAP Labs India to boost entrepreneurship under Code Unnati Project has helped many women write their own script of success in Raichur district, which has been selected as one of the aspirational districts in the country.

Cashing in on people’s need for roti, this 35-year-old woman from Potnal village in Manvi taluk of Raichur district used her kitchen skills to empower herself.

After passing through the narrow lanes of Potnal, one finds Jayashree Hiremath’s house. Her walk through life has been just like striking gold in sludge, about working one’s way up the survival ladder in society.

Jayashree, after attending an entrepreneur training programme organised by UNDP, decided to use her cooking skills to start rolling out riots for a living. On an average, Jayashree used to make around 150-200 rotis and earn between ₹1,200 and ₹1,500 a day.

“After my husband suffered paralysis, the incident turned everything upside down for me and I went into a state of hopelessness. It was the support of my family members and my in-laws and the need to provide a safe and happy life for my children that kept me going,” said Jayashree, holding back her tears.

Jayashree’s husband, the sole breadwinner is bedridden after he being struck by paralysis. After selling her two acres of agricultural land, she has spent nearly ₹10 lakh for her husband’s treatment.

Jayashree, who runs the roti business with her son Ajaykumar Hiremath, said that when she realised that the demand for jowar roti was going up in parts of Manvi taluk, she quickly expanded from making 150 rotis a day to 350-400 rotis a day and also, by adding two staff members. With sales touching 8,000 to 9,000 rotis a month, the monthly turnover of the business came to ₹40,000 to ₹45,000.

Now, Jayashree wishes to expand her business and install roti-making machines and channel her product through dealers who buy rotis in bulk to sell them in their outlets. She has also applied for a certificate issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

Along with the staple food product, she sells groundnut powder, flax seed powder and home-made masalas.

Sujata, Parimala

These two women, Sujata and Parimala, who have been consistently working creating opportunities, have together built from scratch a computerised embroidery business in Raichur.

Sujata, who hails from Aurad taluk in Bidar district, along with her brother, shifted to Raichur a few years ago. She joined as an operator in a garment factory where she met Parimala, who was a trainer. As they shared the same dreams, they decided to leverage their expertise to start an embroidery designing shop. The two of them recently bought the computerised embroidery machine at a cost of around ₹4 lakh.

Sujata said that her elder brother constantly encourages her. “He is the wind beneath my wings,” she said.

Hand-made embroidery

A walk through the narrow lanes of Janata Colony in Raichur city takes one to a small house with every room filled with wool, fur, rolls of fabrics. This is where 35-year-old Farzana has kept the rich hand-made embroidery craft alive.

Farzana, another Unnati Sakhi from a conservative family, known for her traditional and intricate embroidery styles, says she believes in being self-sufficient. She suggested that women and girls should make use of their skills and come forward to start their own ventures and achieve big in life.

She demonstrated embroidery work on a slate frame (stretcher bar frames) to maintain the maximum tautness and to avoid any risk of damaging embroidery work and the fabric.

Only woman instructor

Shashikala, the only woman riding instructor in the city, has turned into an entrepreneur after attending the training programme. Shashikala is associated with motor driving schools in the city which refer woman clients directly to her for riding lessons.

“I have been teaching women riding for the last 18 years and 5,500 girls and women have learnt how to ride motorcycles from me so far. I not only teach riding but also educate women to follow traffic rules on the road and help them secure licence,” she added.

Shashikala, also an Unnati Sakhi, has started selling an assortment of masalas, chutneys, papads and pickles on her motorcycle. And, she helps women entrepreneurs in applying for food licence.