Fight between brothers claims life of one of them in Dharwad

February 23, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A fight between brothers claimed a life in Talawai village of Dharwad district on Wednesday.

Forty-five-year-old Ashok Kammar died after he was attacked by his elder brother 50-year-old Fakkirappa Kammar and his associates near his house.

Family members of the deceased said that the police did not arrive in time.

Fakirappa Kammar said that Ashok Kammar and his relatives attacked him and his associates and members of both groups suffered injuries.

Police said that the brothers had fought over a property dispute.

“Ashok Kammar’s wife is said to have objected to attempts by Fakirappa Kammar to measure a site that belongs to the family. This quarrel led to a fight,” the police said.

An injured Ashok Kammar was admitted to the District Hospital in Dharwad and then, shifted to KIMS Hubballi, where he was declared brought dead.

Dharwad Rural Police have registered a case against 14 people. Investigation is on, Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod said.

