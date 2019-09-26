‘Fight against atrocities on women’

As the laws alone cannot effectively prevent atrocities on women and children in the district, society should come forward to protect them, senior advocate B.T. Venkatesh has said.
Mr. Venkatesh, who is president of the All India Advocates Association, was speaking after inaugurating “Awareness Journey”, a programme by ‘Karnataka Rajya Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Okkuta’, organised at the PES Law College here on Thursday.
Creating awareness on women and child-related issues such as protection of girl children from sexual abuse and violence is significant, he said. Sexual abuse, female foeticide, rape, dowry deaths and harassment and child marriage are rampant in the district, he pointed out.
