ADVERTISEMENT

  Fifteen lost/stolen mobile phones handed over to owners in Chamarajanagar

March 31, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Chamarajanagar district police Padmini Sahu hands over a retraced mobile phone to its owner in Chamarajanagar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A total of 15 mobile phones, which had been either stolen or lost in different parts of Chamarajanagar district, were retraced and handed back to their owners with the help of Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR).

Superintendent of Chamarajanagar district police Padmini Sahu handed over the mobile phone handsets to their owners at a function in Chamarajanagar on Friday.

The value of the 15 mobile phones was estimated to be ₹ 2.71 lakh. The complaints about the theft or loss of the of mobile phones had been registered in various police stations of Chamarajanagar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After handing back the phones to the owners, Ms Sahu advised people, who lose their mobiles, to log into the CEIR website https://www.ceir.gov.in and use the block stolen/lost mobile phone option to report the complaint.

Once reported on the portal by providing details including the IMEI number and mobile number, the phone is blocked. If somebody tries to use the phone with a different SIM, the mobile phone will be tracked by the authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US